Look Ahead America’s Executive Director Matt Braynard has announced that they have discovered at least 157,299 illegal ballots cast in the Wisconsin presidential election.

The amount of ballots that they believe to have been illegally cast is about eight times the 20,000 vote margin of victory in the election.

According to their report, which was released on Tuesday, the organization has identified seven tranches of illegal ballots.

Tranche 1: Early and Absentee Ballots Cast In the Names of Voters (EABCINV) registered illegally.

Tranche 2: Voters Illegally Claiming Indefinite Confinement (IC) Status as a Reason to Vote

Absentee. Wisconsin did not allow the COVID-19 quarantine as a reason to claim

indefinitely confined status.

Tranche 3: EABCINV matched to permanent, out-of-state moves in the National Change of

Address Database (NCOA). At the time we processed this match in mid-November, the database

contained records as far back as four years prior to as recent as October 1, 2020.

Tranche 4: EABCINV matched to Out of State Subsequent Registrations (OOSSR) using our

national voter database (NVD). In these cases, the voter had registered in Wisconsin and

matched to voters subsequently registered in another state.

Tranche 5: Election Day Ballots Cast In the Names of Voters (EDBCINV) registered illegally.

Tranche 6: EDBCINV matched to the NCOA and OOSSR.

Tranche 7: Unmatchable Invalid Residencies Among EABCINV and EDBCINV

LAA noted that due to the limitations of time, budget, and the inability to access necessary government databases, they could only analyze the first four of seven tranches.

“Not accounting for any illegal ballots in Tranches 5, 6, and 7, we expect the number of illegal ballots to reflect the percentages we found in Tranches 1-4. Likely this number would come in at or around 157,299. This significantly exceeds the margin of victory in the 2020 General Election in Wisconsin, which was 20,695 (as per the vote recount),” the report explains. “Whether using the likely projections or the bare minimum, which assumes everything that we did not examine or could not determine was legal, we must conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the deserved winner of the state of Wisconsin’s Presidential Electoral Votes in the 2020 General Election is unknowable. It also does indicate that widespread voter fraud definitely occurred on a statewide scale as per our findings and Wisconsin’s Supreme Court 2020 ruling, and furthermore that sitting state representatives knew about this situation as per their own family members claiming the status illegally”

One of the ways in which they found illegal ballots was by matching voter addresses to “the known lists of postal box facilities (USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc.) and similar addresses where individuals could not live. We found that many registrants disguised box numbers as ‘Apt’ numbers, ‘Suites’, and ‘Units.’” It is illegal to use an address that is not your own when registering.

“In some cases, these facilities exist at the same addresses of legitimate apartment buildings, however we scrubbed our list of any potential false positives by calling the management companies as well as investigating property records. In other cases, these individuals claimed to reside at businesses that our systems flagged due to their location beside a USPS/UPS/FedEx drop off box,” the report explains. “While these were not technically postal box registrations, the individuals registered at these addresses neither resided, owned, nor even worked at these businesses, which was why we marked these registrations as illegal.”

According to the report, “Look Ahead America is an America First nonprofit dedicated to standing up for patriotic Americans who have been forgotten by our government. We aren’t just talk; we’re action. That action means deploying our R.E.T. (Register, Educate, Turnout to Vote) field programs across the country. It means leading Patriot Actions and training citizens to lobby their state and local governments for America First causes. And it means ensuring voter integrity by investigating cases of illegal ballots and advocating for election reform to prevent them from being cast in the first place.”

“The Voter Integrity Project (VIP) was started by Matt Braynard in the aftermath of the 2020 Election and was brought under the aegis of Look Ahead America. The mission of the VIP is to finish the investigation into illegal ballots cast in 2020, sanitize states’ voter lists ahead of future elections to eliminate the possibility of illegal ballots being cast, and to fight for real voter integrity reforms.”

Wisconsin State Representative Janel Brandtjen issued a press release on Monday calling for an Arizona-style audit of the state’s election.

“Voters have made it clear that they want a thorough cyber-forensic examination of tabulators, ballot marking devices, and other election equipment, which I will be helping facilitate on behalf of the committee as chair… IP addresses, chain of custody on ballots, and audit trail logs must be thoroughly inspected by cyber-audit technicians… While WI is in the process of an election audit, I will be working to ensure that it is augmented with expertise and resources to ensure a comprehensive, forensic examination.”

