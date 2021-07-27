https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/27/life-underdemocratrule-catches-up-with-former-sen-barbara-boxer-in-oakland/

Former California U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed while walking in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland on Monday:

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.” — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

Luckily, the 80-year-old Dem was not seriously hurt in the attack:

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California. A post on her Twitter account says the assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. The 80-year-old was not seriously injured. https://t.co/zUUvcB2VwU — The Associated Press (@AP) July 27, 2021

This is “Life #UnderDemocratRule” for millions in California right now:

So, can we blame Joe Biden for this attack or nah?

In Trump’s America heartbreaking violence is rampant because this president doesn’t care about solving the crisis, doesn’t understand how to bring calm out of chaos & actually is fomenting the divisions & violence. If you don’t like the violence in Trump’s America vote #Biden2020 — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) August 30, 2020

Boxer, not understanding exactly how crime works, reportedly asked her assailant, “how can you do this to a grandma?”

Former senator Barbara Boxer was attacked and robbed in California: “How can you do this to a grandmother?” https://t.co/V8JS3g9muG — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 27, 2021

“And nothing is being done to actually fix it”:

Genuinely awful news. This is the state of American cities. No one is safe. And nothing is being done to actually fix it. https://t.co/LUboiJgijS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 26, 2021

We can only hope:

Does this mean Democrats will wake up to the dangers lurking in their own backyard? https://t.co/oT0iZwelJX — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 27, 2021

