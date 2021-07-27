https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lindsey-graham-backs-herschel-walker-for-senate/

“I think there’s a tidal wave brewing. I think this is going to be 1994 all over again. When you look at rampant inflation, out-of-control crime and a broken border and just a general lack of knowing what you’re doing, lack of competency … the Republican Party’s going to have a great comeback if we recruit the right people.”

In 1994, the GOP picked up a net of 54 House seats to gain the majority for the first time since 1952. On the Senate side, Republicans picked up eight seats to regain control of the upper chamber for the first time in eight years.

In 2022, Republicans need to make a net gain of just five seats to regain control of the House and a net gain of just one seat to take back the Senate.

Graham also backed former NFL running back Herschel Walker to enter the Republican race to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock next year. The Heisman Trophy-winning former running back for the University of Georgia Bulldogs is believed to be the heavy favorite in a GOP primary, but has not said whether or when he will announce his candidacy.

“I think Herschel fits Georgia like a glove,” the South Carolinian went on. “He’s a conservative in every sense of the word. He’s a hero in Georgia and he understands law and order. He’ll have the cops’ back. He’ll be tough on all the things you need to be tough [on] and he won’t waste your money. He’s a fiscal conservative … in my view, Herschel’s the right guy for Georgia.”