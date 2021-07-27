https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564978-live-coverage-house-panel-holds-first-hearing-on-jan-6-probe

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will hold its first hearing beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Capitol Police officer recounts being called ‘traitor’

10:27 a.m.

Aquilino Gonell, a Capitol Police sergeant, said in an emotional opening statement before the panel that he repeatedly feared for his life while defending the Capitol on Jan. 6 and condemned the “shocking attempt” to whitewash the violence.

Gonell, an Army veteran, described how he and other officers were punched, picked, sprayed with chemical irritants and beaten with flagpoles by the rioters.

He recounted how the rioters called him a “traitor,” a “disgrace” and should even be executed, repeatedly wiping his eyes.

“On Jan. 6, for the first time, I was more afraid working at the Capitol than during my entire Army deployment to Iraq. In Iraq, we expected armed violence, because we were in a war zone. But nothing in my experience in the Army, or as a law enforcement officer, prepared me for what we confronted on Jan. 6,” Gonell said.

Gonell said that his wife and relatives frantically tried to reach him as they watched the terror unfold on television, but he wasn’t able to answer their messages until hours later “to let my own family know that I was alive.”

When he finally returned home around 4 a.m., he said, “I had to push my wife away from me because she wanted to hug me. And I told her no, because of all of the chemicals that my uniform had on.”

Gonell then teared up and stopped to collect himself.

“Sorry,” he said.

Cristina Marcos

Panel shows harrowing video of Jan. 6

10:18 a.m.

The first hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 riots began with harrowing video of the events of the day, including an explicit video montage of what law enforcement defending the Capitol faced.

“Just describing that attack doesn’t come close to capturing what actually took place that day. So, we’re going to see what some of our witnesses saw on Jan. 6,” Committee Chairman Bennie ThompsonBennie Gordon ThompsonGOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing Five things to watch as Jan. 6 panel begins its work Cheney to get prime speaking slot at first Jan. 6 committee hearing MORE (D-Miss.) said in introducing the video.

The montage featured rioters pushing past police lines, breaking windows and breaking into the Capitol, and overwhelming law enforcement. The video also featured audio from law enforcement officers describing rioters throwing rocks and other objects.

The video also featured a rioter on a phone saying the mob was “coming for” Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing Five things to watch as Jan. 6 panel begins its work MORE (D-Calif.) and then-Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceWant to evaluate Donald Trump’s judgment? Listen to Donald Trump Will Pence primary Trump — and win? Poll: 73 percent of Democratic voters would consider voting for Biden in the 2024 primary MORE.

“Can I speak to Pelosi? Yeah, we’re going b——. Oh Mike Pence? We’re coming for you too you f—-ing traitor,” the rioter said.

Jordan Williams

Cheney warns of ‘cancer’ if all involved don’t testify

10:05 a.m.

Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios House rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing MORE (R-Wyo.) warned at the start of Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing that a “cancer” will remain in America unless everyone involved in the planning of the Capitol attack is called to testify and held accountable.

If they don’t cooperate, the committee should “promptly” subpoena them, she said.

The opening statement from Cheney, one of two Republicans picked by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to serve on the special panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot, are aimed at the hundreds of pro-Trump supporters who invaded the Capitol that day but also Trump allies like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyTrump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios GOP lawmakers request Cuba meeting with Biden House rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Calif.), who spoke to former President Trump Donald TrumpCuban embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs Trump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios Trump endorses Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Texas attorney general race MORE as the siege was underway and have defended the former president’s actions egging on his supporters.

“The American people deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for January 6th. … We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House — every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during and after the attack. Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward,” Cheney said in her statement.

“If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our constitutional republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system.”

Most Republicans want to move on from Jan. 6, and McCarthy and other GOP leaders held a news conference earlier Tuesday trying to cast blame on Pelosi for the security breach. But Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerHouse rejects GOP effort to seat McCarthy’s picks for Jan. 6 panel GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing Five things to watch as Jan. 6 panel begins its work MORE (Ill.), the two Republicans on the special panel, have insisted that the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, and its causes, must be fully investigated.

“We must issue and enforce subpoenas promptly. We must get to the objective truth,” Cheney said. “We must overcome the many efforts we are already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts.”

Scott Wong

Lawmakers shake hands with police

9:57 a.m.

The first thing lawmakers on the Jan. 6 panel did at their first hearing investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was to shake the hands of the officers in attendance who are testifying.

All of those police defended the Capitol the day it was attacked by an angry mob of supporters of former President Trump.

Each of the lawmakers on the committee greeted two members of U.S. Capitol Police and two who serve on Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

“These rioters were organized. They were ready for a fight. And they came close to succeeding. It’s frightening to think about how close we were. A few inches of wood and glass. An officer turning left instead of turning right,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the select committee, said in opening remarks.

“And while our institutions endured, and while Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump endorses Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Texas attorney general race GOP lawmakers request Cuba meeting with Biden For families, sending money home to Cuba shouldn’t be a political football MORE is the legitimately elected president of the United States, a peaceful transfer of power didn’t happen this year.”

But Thompson also stressed the committee’s role in fighting those who have sought to diminish the events.

“Some people are trying to deny what happened. To whitewash it. To turn the insurrectionists into martyrs. But the whole world saw the reality of what happened on Jan. 6. The hangman’s gallows sitting out there on our National Mall. The flag of that first failed and disgraced rebellion against our union, being paraded through the Capitol. The hatred. The bigotry. The violence,” he said.

“And all of it for a vile, vile lie. Let’s be clear: The rioters who tried to rob us of our democracy were propelled here by a lie. As chairman of this committee, I will not give that lie any fertile ground.”

Thompson then introduced a graphic video recapturing the day’s events.

Rebecca Beitsch

Police to offer testimony

Testimony from four police officers will take center stage on Tuesday as a panel begins its work investigating the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

The officers were all on duty at the Capitol the day a mob of former President Trump’s supporters attacked the complex and interrupted the certification of the Electoral College count.

Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol Police and Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges of Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department are expected to give testimony about their experiences fighting with the mob that day and the enduring trauma they’ve faced.

Committee members plan to use videos — which officials warned are violent and profane — of the attack to allow the officers to react and explain the severity of what was happening.

Cristina Marcos

