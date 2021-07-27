https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/liz-cheney-attacks-trumps-white-house-opening-statement-jan-6-hearing-video/

RINO Rep. Liz Cheney attacked Trump in her opening statement for the January 6 hearing on Tuesday.

Cheney immediately turned her ire toward Trump and demanded every phone call and conversation that took place in Trump’s White House on January 6 be released.

“We cannot leave the violence of January 6th and its causes un-investigated,” Rep. Cheney said.

“We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House. Every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during, and after the attack,” she added.

VIDEO:

“We cannot leave the violence of January 6th and its causes un-investigated,” Rep. Cheney says. “We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House. Every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during, and after the attack.” pic.twitter.com/65nvlYFQJO — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 27, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was partially responsible for the January 6 Capitol riot.

Pelosi delayed in getting the National Guard to the Capitol on January 6 and she refuses to answer questions about her responsibility in securing the Capitol.

The FBI also played a huge role in the January 6 attack.

Dozens of FBI informants were involved in the attack but Liz Cheney is focused on Trump’s White House and demands Trump be held accountable for the Capitol riot.

