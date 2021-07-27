https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maricopa-county-hit-with-new-subpoena/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Here is what the state senate has subpoenaed:

1. Info on breach of public voter registration data

2. EV envelopes or images.

3. Pass keys for precinctabulators

4. Voter registration database

5. Routers or virtual images of routers

6 Network logs. pic.twitter.com/jjCp8mKxvW — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) July 27, 2021

SOURCE — EPOCH TIMES

Arizona senators issued a new subpoena to the state’s largest county for materials related to the 2020 election.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Arizona Senate Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen have ordered Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors to turn over ballot envelopes or ballot envelope images, voter records, and routers or router images.

The Republican-controlled board was also commanded to provide all findings concerning any systems breach that took place within six months of the Nov. 3, 2020, election, as well as all usernames and passwords for machines used in the election.

The board was also told to appear at the Arizona State Capitol for a hearing on Aug. 2.

Failure to comply may constitute contempt of the Legislature, the board was told.

Fann said in a statement that the county “continues to withhold vital information from the public and the auditors which has created additional costs, months of delays and a lack of transparency on their part.”

A board spokesman told media outlets that the county “has already provided everything competent auditors would need to confirm the accuracy and security of the 2020 election.”

“The board will review the materials requested with our legal team and respond in the coming days.”

Senators also subpoenaed information from Dominion Voting Systems, whose machines Maricopa County leases. Dominion said in a statement to news outlets that it wouldn’t comply with the subpoena, which seeks administrative passwords for the machines.

Continue reading…