Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell weighed in on the January 6th Committee at the US Capitol Tuesday afternoon; telling reporters he was unable to watch the Democrats’ panel because he was too busy doing work.

“Did you watch any of the hearing today?” asked one reporter.

“No, I didn’t,” said the Minority Leader.

“Why not?” pressed the journalist.

“I was busy doing work. I serve in the Senate,” he added.

Reporter: “Did you watch any of the hearing today?” Sen. Mitch McConnell: “No I didn’t.” Reporter: “Why not?” Sen. McConnell: “I was busy doing work.” pic.twitter.com/P0VDSDVHOx — The Hill (@thehill) July 27, 2021

McConnell called out his progressive colleagues earlier in the day for their so-called “socialist shopping list.”

“Our distinguished colleague, Chairman Bernie Sanders, may not have won the last presidential primary, but on the Democratic side, it sure looks like his socialist philosophy is winning the war,” said McConnell.

“House Democrats, the far left, and the administration keep floating this endless socialist shopping list and they expect every Senate Democrat to fall in line. They want to extend tax giveaways, they also want money and mandates to push the entire federal fleet to electric vehicles,” he added.

.@LeaderMcConnell: “Our distinguished colleague, Chairman Bernie Sanders, may not have won the last presidential primary, but on the Democratic side, it sure looks like his socialist philosophy is winning the war.” pic.twitter.com/EVI4tC5DU4 — The Hill (@thehill) July 27, 2021

Sanders set his sights on billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson last week after the two businessmen flew their own vehicles into space.

“Am I supposed to be impressed that a billionaire went to space while he’s paid zero in federal income taxes some years and the workers at his company struggle to afford their medical bills, rent, and food for their kids? Nope. It’s time to invest in working people here on Earth,” posted the Democrat Socialist on Twitter.

Am I supposed to be impressed that a billionaire went to space while he’s paid zero in federal income taxes some years and the workers at his company struggle to afford their medical bills, rent, and food for their kids? Nope. It’s time to invest in working people here on Earth. pic.twitter.com/F1NVBPu6TJ — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 21, 2021

Bezos flew his company Blue Origin’s rocket 62 miles above the earth Tuesday morning; paving the way for a new era of commercial space tourism in the years ahead.

After his flight the Amazon founder donated $200 million to charity.

Watch McConnell’s comments above.

