https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/27/medea-benjamin-needs-some-help-figuring-out-why-cuban-americans-would-yell-fck-codepink-video/

Apologies for missing this gem from last week.

It seems that CODEPINK and their cofounder Medea Benjamin was in D.C. recently, along with activists marching for a free Cuba. And those activists didn’t seem all that pleased to see CODEPINK there:

What could these young Cuban Americans possibly have against the CODEPINK angels?

Oh:

Yeah, that might explain it.

They really do.

