https://thehill.com/homenews/news/565163-mitt-romney-praises-simone-biles-grace-humanity-character
He added, “I take pride in them, not so much for the medals they win as for the grace, humanity & character of their hearts.”
Biles has several moves named after her for floor, balance beam and vault exercises.
The athlete stated Tuesday that she did not want to risk hurting herself physically during competition if her mental health was not up to par.
“Today it’s like, you know what, no, I don’t want to do something stupid and get hurt,” she said, the Times reported. “And it’s just not worth it, especially when you have three amazing athletes that can step up to the plate and do it. Not worth it.”