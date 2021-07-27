https://thehill.com/homenews/news/565163-mitt-romney-praises-simone-biles-grace-humanity-character

Mitt Romney Sen.(R-Utah) publicly applauded U.S. gymnast Simone Biles after she withdrew from the U.S. women’s Olympic team final on Tuesday.

“I love and admire Simone Biles and our Olympians,” Romney tweeted. “Beyond their determination and sacrifice, they evidence the greatness of the human spirit, in victory and in defeat.”

He added, “I take pride in them, not so much for the medals they win as for the grace, humanity & character of their hearts.”

Romney’s message of support for the gymnast, widely considered the greatest of all time, comes after USA Gymnastics tweeted that Biles would be removing herself from the competition “ due to a medical issue .”

Biles has several moves named after her for floor, balance beam and vault exercises.

The athlete stated Tuesday that she did not want to risk hurting herself physically during competition if her mental health was not up to par.

“Today it’s like, you know what, no, I don’t want to do something stupid and get hurt,” she said, the Times reported. “And it’s just not worth it, especially when you have three amazing athletes that can step up to the plate and do it. Not worth it.”

