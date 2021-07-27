https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nancy-pelosi-is-the-most-disliked-politician-in-america/
Elise Stefanik does not mince words
Rep. Elise Stefanik: “Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility as Speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on January 6th.” pic.twitter.com/3DPjub9ltV
— The Hill (@thehill) July 27, 2021
Rep. Kevin McCarthy: “On January 6, these brave officers were put into a vulnerable and impossible position because the leadership at the top has failed.” pic.twitter.com/djSboaA8aQ
— The Hill (@thehill) July 27, 2021