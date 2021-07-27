https://noqreport.com/2021/07/27/breaking-nclu-takes-fight-to-save-missouri-chimps-from-petas-potentially-deadly-seizure-to-supreme-court/

The National Constitutional Law Union Inc. (NCLU) and Tonia Haddix are taking their fight against the controversial People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to the Supreme Court.

Tonia Haddix was ordered to hand six beloved chimps that she inherited over to the organization earlier this month, despite the fact that world renowned experts and the animals own veterinarian have agreed that moving them to a new sanctuary will put them in grave danger. Just last year, three chimps that PETA obtained through a similar lawsuit were killed at the sanctuary the organization sent them to.

Haddix’ lawyer, John Pierce of the NCLU and Pierce Bainbridge, said that they filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on Tuesday — arguing that if the chimps are killed due to PETA’s efforts it will cause irreparable harm and severe emotional damage to Haddix.

TRENDING: Here We Go… CDC to Announce New Masking Regulations for Vaccinated Americans at 3 PM Presser “We are immediately and respectfully serving an emergency request to Justice Kavanaugh and his colleagues to save these chimpanzees. The weight of the evidence is categorically clear that these animals will likely be killed in the most brutal fashion if PETA shoots […]