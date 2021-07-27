https://noqreport.com/2021/07/27/new-study-shows-that-mississippis-proposed-15-week-abortion-ban-is-mainstream-in-europe/

Source: AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

On Tuesday, the Charlotte Lozier Institute unveiled a study analyzing abortion laws across Europe ahead of Thursday’s deadline for amicus brief filings for the upcoming Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court case, which could ban nearly all abortions in Mississippi after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Dobbs came as a result of the Gestational Age Act, a piece of pro-life legislation introduced in 2018 to ban abortion in Mississippi after 15 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions only for severe fetal abnormalities and medical emergencies. The Act was shot down by lower courts before escalating to the Supreme Court, where the Court has agreed to hear the case.

The study , published on Tuesday, shows a comprehensive analysis of abortion laws in 50 European countries, independent states, and semi-autonomous regions in comparison to abortion laws in the United States, specifically, Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act. In a press release also published Tuesday, CLI associate scholar and author of the study Angelina B. Nguyen described its findings.

“No European nation allows elective abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, as is effectively permitted in several U.S. states, and America is one of only a small handful of nations, along […]