“Awwwe, Thank You, Jen!” – Watch Fake News Media Squeal with Delight When Jen Psaki Offers Them Cookies, Then Watch How They Treated Trump Officials (VIDEO)
April 24, 2021
SHOCK VIDEO: Seattle-Area Muslim Activist Running For King County Council Once Boarded a Bus Full of Children and Threatened to Blow It Up (VIDEO)
July 2, 2021
IT WAS A VOTER FRAUD FACTORY: 2nd Carter Jones Report Describes Complete Breakdown of GA Election Systems — BALLOTS EVERYWHERE, NO CHAIN OF CUSTODY, COMPLETE DISARRAY and WE HAVE THE VIDEO
June 19, 2021
