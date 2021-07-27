https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-york-times-reporter-deletes-unclearly-worded-tweets-regarding-the-jan-6-committee-hearing

New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner announced that she deleted some tweets on Tuesday.

Without further clarification, Benner wrote on Tuesday evening that she had “deleted unclearly worded tweets regarding the Jan 6. committee hearing.”

According to a screenshot included in a Fox News article, the series of now-deleted posts began by stating: “Today’s #January6thSelectCommittee underscores the America’s current, essential natsec dilemma: Work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a politician’s supporters enemies of the state.”

Benner continued: “As Americans, we believe that state power should not be used to work against a political figure or a political party. But what happens if a politician seems to threaten the state? If the politician continues to do so out of office and his entire party supports that threat?”

“This dilemma was unresolved by the Russia probe and 2 impeachments. With many Republicans denying the reality of the Jan. 6 attack, I doubt the #January6thCommittee will resolve it either. That leaves it up to voters, making even more essential free, fair access to the polls,” the New York Times reporter wrote.

The House select committee tasked with probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot held its first hearing on Tuesday.

Glenn Greenwald commented on Benner’s remarks: “Absolutely amazing: the New York Times’ Justice Department reporter says the US faces an “essential natsec dilemma”: namely, that Trump supporters are “enemies of the state” and all of the GOP is a threat to the State. This is a reporter — not an op-ed writer — saying this,” he tweeted.

Co-founder of The Federalist Sean Davis tweeted: “Here we have an NYT reporter, channeling the views of the corrupt FBI and DOJ officials who leak to her, straight-up saying that your political opposition to the ruling regime makes you an enemy of the state by definition.”

