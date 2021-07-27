https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/newsom-compares-the-un-vaccinated-to-drunk-drivers/

Fox News’ Peter Doocy: “On COVID, Dr. Fauci says we’re going in the wrong direction. Whose fault is that?”@PressSec: “Well, I would say first what he was referring to is the fact that because there are still a large population of people in this country who were unvaccinated…” pic.twitter.com/GzOULaVL54 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 26, 2021

California on Monday announced that it would be requiring all state and health care workers to either provide proof of vaccination or be tested once a week for COVID-19.

“We are now dealing with a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it’s going to take renewed efforts to protect Californians from the dangerous Delta variant,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a press release.

“As the state’s largest employer, we are leading by example and requiring all state and health care workers to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly, and we are encouraging local governments and businesses to do the same,” he added. “Vaccines are safe – they protect our family, those who truly can’t get vaccinated, our children and our economy. Vaccines are the way we end this pandemic.”

Workers at hospitals, jails, care homes and homeless shelters will also be subject to these new rules.

