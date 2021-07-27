https://hannity.com/media-room/newsoms-nightmare-latest-polls-show-gavin-in-serious-trouble-ahead-of-california-recall/

New polling is sounding major alarm bells for California Governor Gavin Newsom, with likely voters now mostly split on whether the Democrat should be removed from office for his handling of the COVID pandemic, crime, homelessness, and high taxes.

“Californians who say they expect to vote in the September recall election are almost evenly divided over whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, evidence of how pivotal voter turnout will be in deciding the governor’s political fate, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

47% of likely California voters support recalling Newsom, compared to 50% who want the Governor to remain in office.

“Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who last week won a court battle to appear on the Sept. 14 recall ballot, leads in the race to replace Newsom among the dozens of candidates in the running, while support for reality television star Caitlyn Jenner remains low, the survey found. Forty percent of likely voters remain undecided on a replacement candidate, providing ample opportunity for other gubernatorial hopefuls to rise in the ranks before the Sept. 14 special election,” adds the LA Times.

“Democrats, at least in the middle of July, almost unanimously believed that Newsom will defeat the recall. I think that may be contributing to some complacency among those voters. Republicans, on the other hand, are confident that they can turn out the governor,” said Mark DiCamillo, director of the poll. “I think the Newsom campaign really has to light a fire among the Democrats and say, ‘Look, the outcome is in jeopardy unless you get out there and vote.’”

