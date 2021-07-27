https://noqreport.com/2021/07/27/nolte-history-will-condemn-bigots-using-coronavirus-to-persecute-trump-supporters/

A man adjusts his American flag face mask on a street in Hollywood, California The fascist left obviously learned nothing from the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, where the healthy were persecuted as walking biohazards simply because they were gay. Today, the healthy being persecuted as biohazards are the unvaccinated.

Those who choose not to get vaccinated are almost no threat to those of us who are vaccinated, and yet they are the ongoing targets of the left’s rising bigotry, hate, and social exclusion.

This is reprehensible behavior, straight-up bigotry, and like all acts of bigotry, history will not be kind to the bigots.

There is, though, one vital difference between AIDS and the coronavirus. Thirty-five years ago, the fatality rate for AIDS was 100 percent. Today, according to the CDC, if you’re under the age of 70, the coronavirus survival rate is over 99 percent . If you’re under the age of 50, the survival rate is over 99.9 percent. The early fear of AIDS was based, in large part, on the fact that if you caught it, you died. And you not only died, but you also died a grisly death as your immune system collapsed.

This is simply not the […]