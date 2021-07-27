https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/27/ny-times-reporter-acknowledges-deleting-unclearly-worded-tweets-about-1-6-committee-that-werent-unclear/
As we told you Tuesday afternoon, New York Times’ DOJ reporter Katie Benner tweeted in regards to the 1/6 commission that America faces a national security dilemma “unresolved by the Russia probe and two impeachments.”
Those tweets have been deleted, apparently because they were unclear:
I deleted unclearly worded tweets regarding the Jan 6. committee hearing.
— Katie Benner (@ktbenner) July 27, 2021
Read them again and decide if they were in any way unclear:
This is what the New York Times DOJ reporter deleted. https://t.co/yzftaBwVoM pic.twitter.com/MVKZA6SsGj
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 28, 2021
@ktbenner you seem to have deleted some tweets! pic.twitter.com/HnOSP28dbI
— John Hillsbury (@HillsburyJohn) July 27, 2021
“Unclearly worded,” or maybe something else.
Perhaps she was too clear
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 28, 2021
Perhaps.
*very clearly
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 28, 2021
They were clear. https://t.co/sHWYD4ptcy
— Hooch Acquisition Corp (@companyhooch) July 28, 2021
Please give us the clearly worded version about whether you want to declare people enemies of the state for holding political beliefs.
— Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 28, 2021
The internet is forever. https://t.co/QBABFPJ9h0
— Dread Pirate Pygmy (@PygmyDread) July 28, 2021
‘Saying the quiet part out loud’.
— greg wa (@xgwakex) July 28, 2021
She clearly just needs her own blog or substack and give up the pretense of objectivity.
— Jim Beam (@cory_warnshuis) July 28, 2021
Seems pretty clear she feels that being a law abiding American Trump voter is traitorous
— Biden is asshoe (@PDuster65) July 28, 2021
Hey @nytimes …keep telling us your “journalists” are not biased. https://t.co/TVAh15b4sj
— Johnny (@johnnyboyph) July 28, 2021
Oh, they will.