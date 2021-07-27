https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/27/ny-times-reporter-acknowledges-deleting-unclearly-worded-tweets-about-1-6-committee-that-werent-unclear/

As we told you Tuesday afternoon, New York Times’ DOJ reporter Katie Benner tweeted in regards to the 1/6 commission that America faces a national security dilemma “unresolved by the Russia probe and two impeachments.”

Those tweets have been deleted, apparently because they were unclear:

Read them again and decide if they were in any way unclear:

“Unclearly worded,” or maybe something else.

Perhaps.

Oh, they will.

