As we told you Tuesday afternoon, New York Times’ DOJ reporter Katie Benner tweeted in regards to the 1/6 commission that America faces a national security dilemma “unresolved by the Russia probe and two impeachments.”

Those tweets have been deleted, apparently because they were unclear:

I deleted unclearly worded tweets regarding the Jan 6. committee hearing. — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) July 27, 2021

Read them again and decide if they were in any way unclear:

This is what the New York Times DOJ reporter deleted. https://t.co/yzftaBwVoM pic.twitter.com/MVKZA6SsGj — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 28, 2021

@ktbenner you seem to have deleted some tweets! pic.twitter.com/HnOSP28dbI — John Hillsbury (@HillsburyJohn) July 27, 2021

“Unclearly worded,” or maybe something else.

Perhaps she was too clear — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 28, 2021

Perhaps.

They were clear. https://t.co/sHWYD4ptcy — Hooch Acquisition Corp (@companyhooch) July 28, 2021

Please give us the clearly worded version about whether you want to declare people enemies of the state for holding political beliefs. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 28, 2021

The internet is forever. https://t.co/QBABFPJ9h0 — Dread Pirate Pygmy (@PygmyDread) July 28, 2021

‘Saying the quiet part out loud’. — greg wa (@xgwakex) July 28, 2021

She clearly just needs her own blog or substack and give up the pretense of objectivity. — Jim Beam (@cory_warnshuis) July 28, 2021

Seems pretty clear she feels that being a law abiding American Trump voter is traitorous — Biden is asshoe (@PDuster65) July 28, 2021

Oh, they will.

