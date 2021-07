https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nyc-woman-charged-with-hate-crime-in-4-anti-asian-attacks-mugshot/

New York Woman Charged With Hate Crimes in 4 Anti-Asian Attacks

A 25-year-old black woman has been charged with hate crimes in connection to four separate, unprovoked attacks on people of Asian descent in Queens, New York.

Maricia Bell of Queens allegedly attacked three women and a man, including a 63- and 75-year-old, in four separate incidents over the court of several months beginning on May 23, prosecutors said Saturday.

According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Bell was arraigned on a complaint charging her with assault, robbery, and grand larceny, all as hate crimes, as well as weapons possession and harassment charges.

“Racism is immoral and unacceptable—acting on one’s prejudice is a crime. This defendant must answer for allegedly attacking four different victims—all people of Asian descent—during sudden, violent outburst(s) of rage here in Queens County,” Katz said in a press release statement.

Bell has five prior arrests. In March, the 25-year-old was charged with assault as a hate crime.

In the most recent attack, on July 21, a 75-year-old woman was struck on the head with a hammer, causing injuries. Bell is also alleged to have struck a woman on the back of the head inside a bodega on June 16, and the following month, on July 11, she allegedly slapped a woman in the face and removed her face mask.

Bell’s next court appearance is on Aug. 16. If convicted, she faces a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

