As you know, Capitol Police officers are testifying before Congress today about the January 6 riots at the Capitol, reducing Rep. Adam Kinzinger to tears. New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner says the testimony underscores America’s current national security dilemma; working to combat national security threats includes an out-of-office politician threatening the state, supported by his entire party.

Today’s #January6thSelectCommittee underscores the America’s current, essential natsec dilemma: Work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a politician’s supporters enemies of the state. 1/ — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) July 27, 2021

As Americans, we believe that state power should not be used to work against a political figure or a political party. But what happens if a politician seems to threaten the state? If the politician continues to do so out of office and his entire party supports that threat? 2/ — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) July 27, 2021

Using state power to work against a political figure? Like using the FBI to spy on a rival’s political campaign?

This dilemma was unresolved by the Russia probe and 2 impeachments. With many Republicans denying the reality of the Jan. 6 attack, I doubt the #January6thCommittee will resolve it either. That leaves it up to voters, making even more essential free, fair access to the polls. 3/ — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) July 27, 2021

And what was unresolved by the Russia probe, aside from proof that there was any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign? And an impeachment over President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president?

JFC listen to yourself. — Robert Larkin 🌺☮️🍀 (@larkin_robertl) July 27, 2021

*SIGH* — Andrea J (@adj685) July 27, 2021

Yes. The Jedi rebellion has been foiled, but the remaining Jedis will be hunted down and defeated.

80 million people are enemies of the state. pic.twitter.com/Hxv63hO48g — kali yuga BLOOMER (@kaliyugaBloomer) July 27, 2021

So… A lawsuit against you and your publication may be in order. — Kat #AllLivesMatter (@writingkat63) July 27, 2021

Welcome to the fascist-totalitarian regime where the entire political opposition is classified as “the enemy of the state.” Let’s have the one-party dictatorship to “save our democracy” 👏 — Ferdinand Griffon (@FerdinandGriff4) July 27, 2021

Next they will say “guys we have a fun camp for all the free thinkers to hang out at!” not the fun type of camping… pic.twitter.com/VDtCddaL37 — BowTied Basement (@BowTiedBasement) July 27, 2021

The January 6 commission is about one thing–cementing Democrat power for a generation, then using that power to silence by any means necessary those who might stand in your way. The gulags await….. — Mike VB (@Mike__VB) July 27, 2021

If you don’t believe that the American “news” media are truly the #EnemyOfThePeople …. just read this thread. A member of the “free press” decalring that 75+ MILLION people are “enemies of the state.”https://t.co/vbK931fSAz — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) July 27, 2021

Working to combat natsec threats is exactly the same as always, actually: identifying those breaking the law and prosecuting accordingly. Nothing to do with the political affiliation, place, time, title, or target. You’re making the McCarthy argument and it doesn’t end well. — KP (greengecko119) (@greengecko119) July 27, 2021

“As Americans” – you’re not speaking for all Americans, especially not with that divisive drivel of calling your fellow citizens “enemies of the state”, simply because they support someone you don’t. In fact, that type of rhetoric is a threat to free people everywhere. — Claude Morton (@claudemorton) July 27, 2021

This kind of criminalization of politics would make Putin proud. Here we were so worried about Russia infiltrating our elections and we didn’t realize that we became Russia — Cameron Ring (@cameronring0024) July 27, 2021

The fact you are a news reporter is appalling. — Mike DeCarlo (@MikeDeCarlo14) July 27, 2021

It’s not actually a dilemma. It’s an attack on Americans who hold traditional American values and a warning to everyone else to not step out of line or you will be labeled terrorists and have hours of emotional attacks launched at you in Congressional hearings. Yes, we see. — Wan Niggler (@WanNiggler) July 27, 2021

Thank you for the tweet. It’s a great example of the press showing bias and throwing gas on the fire. I don’t know who you are but obviously you’re either incompetent or have an agenda. I’ll assume it’s choice 2. This is why people like you aren’t taken seriously by either side. — Big Man (@bigman_LGM) July 27, 2021

You’re right! Let’s start by separating the children of Trump supporters from their parents. We need to protect them from their harmful parents and reeducate them on the virtues of the state. — Steven Shacklesberg (@TweetoPus) July 27, 2021

Absolutely amazing: the New York Times’ Justice Department reporter says the US faces an “essential natsec dilemma”: namely, that Trump supporters are “enemies of the state” and all of the GOP is a threat to the State. This is a reporter — not an op-ed writer — saying this: https://t.co/OmXNyRpYx4 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 27, 2021

Hearing anyone describe a traumatic and violent experience provoke emotions: even for police officers. That’s what today is for. But the fixation on 1/6 is about exactly this: classifying Trump supporters as Enemies of the State for political gain & Security State power. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 27, 2021

They need to keep TDS going. — UMA (@UMABird) July 27, 2021

Good old national security spin, the very thing that’s destroyed freedom across the entire planet. — ᴇɴʟᴏʀⓋ (@Enlor3) July 27, 2021

Let’s face it, the minute the elite felt scared for a minute they needed to deem them terrorists. They didn’t care when people’s businesses were being burned down. Yet there are people who think they are acting in their best interest and even want to give them more power! — IWeepForTheFuture (@IWeep4TheFuture) July 27, 2021

When “terrorism” was spread out across the country in 2020, the current vice president promoted a crowdfunding effort to bail out rioters. What sort of national security threat does that pose?

Adam Schiff just can’t bear to think about what might happen ‘if we deem elections illegitimate merely because they didn’t go our way’ https://t.co/ZNQIDiob0S — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 27, 2021

