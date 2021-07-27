https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/27/nyt-reporter-says-we-face-a-national-security-dilemma-unresolved-by-the-russia-probe-and-2-impeachments/

As you know, Capitol Police officers are testifying before Congress today about the January 6 riots at the Capitol, reducing Rep. Adam Kinzinger to tears. New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner says the testimony underscores America’s current national security dilemma; working to combat national security threats includes an out-of-office politician threatening the state, supported by his entire party.

Using state power to work against a political figure? Like using the FBI to spy on a rival’s political campaign?

And what was unresolved by the Russia probe, aside from proof that there was any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign? And an impeachment over President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president?

When “terrorism” was spread out across the country in 2020, the current vice president promoted a crowdfunding effort to bail out rioters. What sort of national security threat does that pose?

