Former President Barack ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaObama setting up big bash to celebrate his 60th A path to climate, economic and environmental justice is finally on the horizon Emergency infrastructure needed to keep Americans safe: Public media MORE is planning a big bash for his 60th birthday in Martha’s Vineyard, sources tell The Hill.

The former president, who has spent recent weeks at his home on the posh island, is expected to be joined by dozens of friends at his oceanside abode, set on nearly 30 acres.

“It’s going to be big,” said one source.

It’s unclear who will be in attendance but one source said many A-listers and friends of the Obamas, including Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyPrince Harry announces memoir Meghan Markle announces animated Netflix series focused on 12-year-old girl inspired by historical women William, Harry unveil Diana statue together MORE and George Clooney, scored invites.

Guests are being asked to have a COVID-19 test before attending the soiree at the seven-bedroom, nearly 7,000-foot mansion the Obamas purchased for $11.75 million in 2019.

Obama turns 60 on August 4th.

The former president has a history of celebrating large milestone birthdays.

When he turned 50 in 2011, he hosted a coterie of guests at the White House to celebrate, including musicians Jay-Z and Stevie Wonder, actor Tom Hanks, comedian Chris Rock and basketball legends Charles Barkley and Grant Hill.

The party — which featured performances in the East Room by the likes of Ledisi, Herbie Hancock and Wonder — was said to carry into the following day with guests eating barbecue and dancing.

Obama’s spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

