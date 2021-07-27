https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/27/officially-off-the-rails-cdc-reportedly-set-to-recommend-that-vaccinated-people-resume-wearing-masks-indoors-under-certain-circumstances/

The New York Times is reporting that the CDC is getting ready to Make Masks Great Again:

Breaking News: The CDC will recommend that some vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors under certain circumstances, in a sharp turnabout from the agency’s position since May. https://t.co/YDDcj0rZ3y — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 27, 2021

NEW: CDC plans to release new guidance today recommending that vaccinated people wear masks under certain circumstances. This is a developing story so stay tuned.https://t.co/7NPJIW1PeK — Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorva_nyc) July 27, 2021

NYT: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend on Tuesday that people vaccinated for the coronavirus resume wearing masks indoors in certain areas of the country.” https://t.co/IZMFGkLbfN — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 27, 2021

CBS News’ reporting echoes the New York Times’:

BREAKING: @CBSNews confirms the CDC will announce this afternoon that fully vaccinated Americans should return to wearing masks in indoor public settings due to the spread of the #DeltaVariant #ugh — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) July 27, 2021

And here’s PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor:

A WH source confirms: CDC is expected to recommend today that ppl vaccinated for COVID *resume wearing masks* indoors under certain circumstances. Those circumstances include: If living with/in close contact w/ immunocompromised ppl or unvaccinated ppl such as kids under 12. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 27, 2021

Oh, well. It’s not like anyone lives with kids under 12!

The WH source says the specific language for the CDC recommendation is still being finalized and that the recommendation may land only on fully vaccinated people wearing masks indoors when out in public if living with immunocompromised people. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 27, 2021

This should go over well.

Nope — Bryce Tramuta (@BryceTramuta) July 27, 2021

Nah Im good thanks — Highly Qualified Vrilogist (@newaeonsaint) July 27, 2021

no … I don’t think so https://t.co/WtLeGPADVT — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) July 27, 2021

FFS.

If she’s right, that would mean parents of kids under 12.

We’re officially off the rails.https://t.co/Yd96BPMjQw — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) July 27, 2021

Nope. Not masking around my kids, nor will anyone else. This is insipid madness. A grand total of 337 people under age 18 have died with covid during this pandemic, and that includes many with serious underlying conditions. That subgroup includes 75+ million Americans. https://t.co/Il9o6nAxiu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 27, 2021

I got the vaccine. My wife got the vaccine. My parents got the vaccine. My small kids are small kids. None of us are masking in our own f***ing home and the CDC, with its ever-changing pseudo-scientific nonsense, can shove it. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 27, 2021

They can take a long walk off a short pier. https://t.co/THIlZoxPm0 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 27, 2021

So you’re telling me the government wants people to get vaccinated AND still live in fear? I. Am. Shocked.

SHOCKED. https://t.co/iNFjd780lf — Ezra (@EzraCeleste) July 27, 2021

CDC can kiss my ass, I’m fully vaccinated and not wearing a mask — Brandon (@Brandallini) July 27, 2021

If people want to reduce their risk of catching COVID and dying to, statistically speaking, zero, then they can get a vaccination. If you’re vaccinated and still scared, or unable to get vaccinated, go get an N95 mask. They’re available on Amazon again. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) July 27, 2021

Masks should remain completely voluntary. If you want to wear one, do so. Nobody is stopping you. If not, don’t. — Vicki (@MtpVicki) July 27, 2021

That guidance seems significantly more reasonable than one that says “start wearing masks again if you’ve been vaccinated.”

I’ve traveled to seven states in the past month and with the exception of planes and public transit, I think I could count on two hands the number of people I saw masking. It’s hard to see a critical mass going back https://t.co/5b9NaWzmx4 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 27, 2021

It’s also hard to see a critical mask get vaccinated if the CDC goes through with this guidance.

They really don’t understand that these decisions are what helps drive vax hesitancy, do they? https://t.co/e4meiDnXjy — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) July 27, 2021

Evidently not.

What’s the point of getting the poke and feeling ill afterwards if NOTHING CHANGES. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — So now THIS is happening!? 🌬🍃❄ (@TealNoodles) July 27, 2021

Look for a lot of people to be asking that question if the CDC calls for re-masking.

Good way to convince the unvaccinated that there is little instant gratification upside to getting vaccinated. https://t.co/y0eE3Vw6TY — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 27, 2021

GP There is absolutely no way there will be compliance with this. If the CDC and states try to enforce this, they’ll have a real revolt on their hands. If the vaccines work, they work. You can’t say “they work but you still have to mask.” https://t.co/WY8Dal6lCD — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 27, 2021

We can’t help but be kind of impressed by how much worse and more incompetent the CDC can make themselves look.

This is awful and regressive and suggests to people that vaccines don’t work when what needs to be done is promoting vaccines. Speaking of which, get vaccinated … despite the idiot bureaucrats. https://t.co/TlJ6SNIoT7 — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) July 27, 2021

This is how vaccinations flatline. https://t.co/QqEHojqIpk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2021

Vaccinations may not be the only things that flatline:

Also most likely the Biden administration. Have fun team! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2021

Keep up the good work!

At this point, it is difficult to conclude anything other than that our public health establishment is filled to the brim with totalitarian nuts. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 27, 2021

