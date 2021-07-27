https://www.oann.com/olympics-judo-frenchwoman-agbegnenou-wins-womens-63-kg-gold-in-tokyo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-judo-frenchwoman-agbegnenou-wins-womens-63-kg-gold-in-tokyo



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Judo – Women’s 63kg – Medal Ceremony – Nippon Budokan – Tokyo, Japan – July 27, 2021. Gold medallist Clarisse Agbegnenou of France poses with her medal REUTERS/Sergio Perez Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Judo – Women’s 63kg – Medal Ceremony – Nippon Budokan – Tokyo, Japan – July 27, 2021. Gold medallist Clarisse Agbegnenou of France poses with her medal REUTERS/Sergio Perez

July 27, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou won the gold medal in the women’s -63 kg weight class on Tuesday by defeating Slovenian Tina Trstenjak in the final.

Italy’s Maria Centracchio and Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada were awarded bronze medals.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

