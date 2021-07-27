https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-ohashi-of-japan-wins-womens-200m-medley-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-ohashi-of-japan-wins-womens-200m-medley-gold



Jul 28, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Yui Ohashi (JPN) celebrates after winning the women’s 200m individual medley final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Jul 28, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Yui Ohashi (JPN) celebrates after winning the women’s 200m individual medley final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

July 28, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Yui Ohashi of Japan won the gold medal in the women’s 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Alex Walsh of the United States won the silver and her compatriot Kate Douglass took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

