Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women's 200m Freestyle – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 28, 2021. Ariarne Titmus of Australia reacts after winning REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 28, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Ariarne Titmus of Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong won the silver and Penny Oleksiak of Canada took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

