A Selma, Alabama, police officer was fatally shot Tuesday morning as he stopped at his home for a meal break, The Birmingham News reports.

The suspect also reportedly wounded Moorer’s “significant other,” the outlet reported, in addition to killing the officer.

What are the details?

Officer Marquis Moorer, 25, arrived at his home at Selma Square Apartments between 3:30 and 4 a.m. local time when an unidentified suspect approached the officer’s home and opened fire as the officer sat inside his home on break.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said that the female victim, who remains unnamed, was hospitalized, but neither the severity of her injuries nor her condition were immediately known at publishing time.

The police along with a variety of other agencies including the State Bureau of Investigation, Selma police, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF, and the 4th Judicial Drug Task force are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information on the attack call (855)-75-CRIME or 855-752-7463.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500 in connection with any information on Moorer’s murder.

Jackson said that Moorer was an “outstanding officer” who took his job “very seriously.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall condemned the attack in an emotionally charged statement.

“Once again, one of Alabama’s law enforcement heroes has been tragically struck down,” Marshall said in a Tuesday morning statement on Moorer’s death. “Early this morning, Officer Marquis Moorer was on duty with the Selma Police Department and had stopped by his home for a lunch break when shots were fired from outside. Officer Moorer was killed, and another person inside the residence at Selma Square Apartments was injured and has been hospitalized. Every day, officers routinely risk their lives by simply putting on their uniforms and performing their duties to protect their fellow citizens. We must honor them and never take for granted the sacrifices they make on our behalf. I ask you to join me in prayerful gratitude for Officer Moorer as we hold his loved ones in our hearts.”

In a statement on the officer’s murder, Selma Mayor James Perkins said, “This morning is yet another tragic moment in our city. I’m really saddened over the murder of Officer Moorer.”

“If you hear something, if you know something, call that number and say something,” Perkins added. “This and all the other crime taking place in our community is not going unintended [sic].”

Selma Police Department Chief Kenta Fulford said that the department is left “devastated” over Moorer’s murder, and is asking for prayers, and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is also issuing a memo to lower the flag to honor the fallen officer.

What else?

According to WIAT-TV, authorities are still looking for suspects involved in the shooting.

WSFA-TV reported that Marshall said the suspect or suspects will be charged with capital murder and attempted murder when caught — and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor promises the agencies will do their best to bring this person or these persons to justice.

“I want to assure everyone that we are absolutely committed to apprehending the suspect or suspects involved in this horrendous tragedy,” Taylor vowed. “We are fully involved in the investigation and are currently taking all the necessary steps to ensure every facet of this case is handled with care and diligence, but is conducted in a manner that brings justice to bear both quickly and swiftly.”

No information about what led up to the shooting has been released at the time of this reporting.

