Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “moron” Wednesday for his opposition to new mask mandates in Congress.

“He’s such a moron,” Pelosi told reporters of McCarthy’s recent comments against mask mandates being reintroduced to Congress, according to The Hill. “That’s the purview of the Capitol Physician … the mandate from him. I have nothing to say about that except we honor it.”

Tuesday night, Brian Monahan, the Capitol physician, reinstated mask mandates for the House in response to the new delta variant of COVID.

“Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” McCarthy tweeted Tuesday night in response to Monahan’s new mandates.

