https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/nancy-pelosi-insurrectionists-attempted-overthrow-government

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) put out a press release on Sunday in which she announced that she was appointing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R.-Ill.) to serve on the committee she has created to investigate the events at the Capitol on January 6.

In the release, Pelosi said that “insurrectionists attempted to overthrow the government.”

“On January 6th, insurrectionists attempted to overthrow the government during the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812,” Pelosi said.

“It is imperative that we get to the truth of that day and ensure that such an attack can never again happen,” she said. “That is why we established the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which is bipartisan.”

“Today, I am announcing the appointment of Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran and Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard, to serve on the Select Committee,” Pelosi said. “He brings great patriotism to the Committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our Democracy.”

Here is the full text of Pelosi’s press release:

“Pelosi Announces Appointment of Congressman Adam Kinzinger to Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol “Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi today announced the appointment of Congressman Adam Kinzinger to serve on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. “‘On January 6th, insurrectionists attempted to overthrow the government during the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812,’ said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. ‘It is imperative that we get to the truth of that day and ensure that such an attack can never again happen. That is why we established the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, which is bipartisan.’ “‘Today, I am announcing the appointment of Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran and Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard, to serve on the Select Committee. He brings great patriotism to the Committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our Democracy,’ continued Speaker Pelosi.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

