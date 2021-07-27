https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-mccarthys-pelosi-republicans-comment-i-dont-respond-any-they-say?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined Wednesday to respond to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy characterizing fellow GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as “Pelosi Republicans” for joining the Jan. 6 select committee.

“Didn’t you get the word? I don’t respond to what – any of that they say, OK? So let’s not waste your time or mine,” Pelosi said on Wednesday.

Just the News asked McCarthy for his response to Republicans who think he should allow three of his five nominees to the committee to participate.

“Who is that, Adam and Liz? Aren’t they kind of like Pelosi Republicans?” McCarthy said Monday at a White House event marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Nobody thinks this is fair, and nobody thinks it will get to the truth, unfortunately,” the California Republican continued. “I mean, six months, how can the Senate have two committees, bipartisan, go study this and have the hearing and have the report already come back and just continue to play politics over. It’s disrespectful to the nation.”

