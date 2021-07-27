https://bigleaguepolitics.com/pelosis-sham-hearings-on-jan-6-capitol-protest-are-even-more-staged-and-nauseating-than-expected/

On Tuesday, the sham hearings about the mostly-peaceful protest in and around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 began in the U.S. House, and they are even more revolting than expected.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on Capitol Police officers who recited lines prepared to justify a sustained unconstitutional crackdown against Trump supporters. Having failed completely to secure the Capitol on Jan. 6, they want the focus off of their own incompetence on that fateful day.

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone poured on the histrionics, comparing what he experienced that day to “Hell”:

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges said that he considers Trump supporters as terrorists in his carefully choreographed testimony:

“I can see why someone would take issue with the title of terrorist, it’s gained a lot of notoriety in our vocabulary in the past few decades … But I came prepared,” Officer Hodges explains why he refers to the Jan. 6th rioters as ‘terrorists.’ pic.twitter.com/jkkN4g9EDE — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 27, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell recited partisan talking points on cue to demonize Trump on behalf of the Democrats in charge:

SGT. GONELL TO REPUBLICANS: “You’re defending the indefensible… it demoralizes not just the rank & file, but future recruits. They think: why would I risk my life for them when they don’t even care?” #January6thCommission pic.twitter.com/hzdOL7IEpO — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 27, 2021

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Harry Dunn did his best Jussie Smollett impression, conjuring from whole cloth a story about evil MAGA racists that sounds like a yarn from a liberal cat lady’s Twitter page:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the worst Trump critics in the entire GOP, actually started weeping during the hearing:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) attempted to muster tears while giving his testimony but could not produce them:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has consistently supported war crimes throughout the world, used the hearings to make the case to bring the war on terror home and use it against Trump supporters with Jan. 6 as a convenient excuse:

“If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our constitutional republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democracy system.” — Liz Cheney pic.twitter.com/D8LBl64yn3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2021

Big League Politics has reported on the Abu Ghraib-style treatment that is currently being endured by Jan. 6 protesters who are in custody:

“Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) have issued a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding answers on the mistreatment of Jan. 6 protesters who participated in the mostly-peaceful rally in and around the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

“On May 12, you testified to the Senate Appropriations Committee that, ‘if there has to be a hierarchy of things that we prioritize, this would be the one we would prioritize because it is the most dangerous threat to our democracy,’” the letter explains.

“Respectfully, such a sweeping exaggeration can be viewed as nothing more than political hyperbole and a dangerous politicization of law enforcement activities that may punish those engaging in protected speech by lumping them in with those who committed acts of violence,” they added.

Roy and Massie are concerned that the feds are using Jan. 6 as a pretext to rip up the Bill of Rights and Constitution and bring the war on terror to the homeland to be used against American patriots.

“We continue to hear stories of overly aggressive and violent tactics from FBI agents executing arrest warrants on individuals with no risk of violence or who committed mere trespass offenses. And DOJ continues to push for pretrial incarceration of citizens with no history of, or propensity for, violence, only to be rebuffed by judges time and time again. The American people deserve to know why,” they wrote.

Roy and Massie are demanding answers from the feds by July 21 and want a briefing on the matter as well.“

These sham hearings are being used to create the basis for all Trump supporters to be treated like the Jan. 6 political prisoners. Patriotic Americans will have to rise up to defeat this Soviet-style takeover of the Republic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

