https://www.dailywire.com/news/poll-critical-race-theory-more-favorable-among-gen-z-than-capitalism

A recent poll reveals that members of Generation Z view Critical Race Theory (CRT) more favorably than capitalism.

According to a Morning Consult survey of more than 1,000 Gen Zers — the young adults and teenagers born between 1997 and 2008 — only 19% held a negative view of CRT, while 31% held a negative view about capitalism. Meanwhile, 24% saw socialism in a negative light.

Support for capitalism is strongest among Baby Boomers; it subsequently dwindles for members of Gen X, Millennials, and members of Gen Z. While 54% of the first category views capitalism favorably, only 22% of the last category concurs.

With respect to critical race theory and socialism, approval likewise rises among the youngest respondents.

As Morning Consult reported:

Taken together, the findings reveal a younger population that’s less averse to socialism and far less friendly toward capitalism than older generations, including millennials. The gap widens among older Gen Zers, particularly in favorable views toward socialism, in a sign of their potential to shift the political debate in the years to come as they begin to increasingly constitute a larger share of the electorate. Along with the economic issues, the comparison between generations revealed that older Americans — especially baby boomers, but also those in Generation X — drive much of the negative sentiment about critical race theory: Baby boomers are about twice as likely as those ages 13-24 to express their views on the issue, which are most likely to be negative.

However, Gen Z is more opposed to “cancel culture” than any other generation. 55% of Gen Z disagree with the movement — in contrast to 50% of Boomers. Millennials voiced the strongest support for cancel culture, with only 36% disapproving of the movement and 19% voicing approval.

Some celebrities — such as Tina Fey, Seth Rogen, Katt Williams, and Levar Burton — deny the existence of cancel culture or dismiss the argument that it is a destructive trend. Others — such as Adam Carolla, Gina Carano, Ricky Gervais, and John Rich — have risked their careers to defy it.

Gervais — who starred in the British version of the hit show The Office — recently joked that the program would be swiftly taken off the air today: “I’m looking forward to when they pick out one thing and try to cancel it. Someone said they might try to cancel it one day, and I say, ‘Good, let them cancel it. I’ve been paid!’”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

