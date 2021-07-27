https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/27/president-biden-reveals-what-he-missed-most-during-the-four-years-he-was-a-professor/

President Biden gave an address to members of the intelligence community Tuesday, and the Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports that Biden claimed he was a professor for the four years between being vice president and president. It comes in at around 2:06 in the video:

Biden: “You know what I missed most, for real, in those 4 years of being a Professor? The PDB. You think I’m joking, I am not. And so now I have access again, and as to the chagrin of many of you, I read it in detail. (laughs)” — F (@PoliticalGeeker) July 27, 2021

Both American citizens and the news media have been trained to refer to the first lady as Dr. Jill Biden, thank you very much, but will anyone refer to her husband as Professor Biden? Did anyone ever?

Biden says that he was a professor during the 4 years between being VP and POTUS — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 27, 2021

He held an honorary professor position at Penn and didn’t teach any classes — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 27, 2021

Fact-check: True.

At UPenn, Biden made less than a dozen public appearances over three years—and earned more than $900,000 as the Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor. Biden’s also recently named University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann (left) as ambassador to Germany. pic.twitter.com/tcHWGVfYk3 — Jonathan Guyer (@mideastXmidwest) July 26, 2021

But has been paid in the area of $1M. — Cathy Sheffler (@CathySheffler) July 27, 2021

No wonder tuition is so expensive. — Cathy Sheffler (@CathySheffler) July 27, 2021

Biden holds the role of Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, in its Annenberg School and School of Arts and Sciences. He also holds a “secondary affiliation” in the Wharton School as a practice professor of management. — Alan Volante (@VolanteMAlan1) July 27, 2021

I tried to schedule a meeting with him in his office but the secretary at the Wharton School of Business had no idea what I was talking about. — WhiskeyBentRx (@DHStanley2) July 27, 2021

A case of beer to the first White House journo who asks a question of “Professor Biden” — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 27, 2021

Do we have to call him doctor too? — Ghost Pournelle (@GhostPournelle) July 27, 2021

The CNN and WaPo “fact” checks on this are going to be lit. Oh wait, those will never happen. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) July 27, 2021

So he is as much a professor as Hunter is an artist. — Michael Firkser (@mikegc2010) July 27, 2021

Found this picture of him pic.twitter.com/sXkqvdz8Br — Patrick OBoyle (@ohboyl) July 27, 2021

Professor ‘Big Guy’ — Joe Bethoney (@Calvinism32) July 27, 2021

He says alot of things. I’m still trying to decipher the “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize [unintelligible]” — American Jimbo (@Hoshimotao) July 27, 2021

Listen fat. I was a professor of dog faced pony U. — Cullen Coleman (@coleman_cullen) July 27, 2021

A Professor of Sniffology. — T.S. (@RealTJS2) July 27, 2021

Was that sometime during the past 150 years then? — Deskprotestor (@Deskprotestor) July 27, 2021

In fairness, that’s probably what they told him. — Bacon & More 🇺🇸 (@BaconMore1) July 27, 2021

