President Biden gave an address to members of the intelligence community Tuesday, and the Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports that Biden claimed he was a professor for the four years between being vice president and president. It comes in at around 2:06 in the video:

Both American citizens and the news media have been trained to refer to the first lady as Dr. Jill Biden, thank you very much, but will anyone refer to her husband as Professor Biden? Did anyone ever?

Fact-check: True.

