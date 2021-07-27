https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-long-covid-disability

President Joe Biden said this week that people who suffer from “long COVID” may qualify for Social Security disability support.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes “long COVID” as coronavirus-related symptoms that are long-term — weeks, months, and longer — after having recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

What are the details?

Biden said on Monday that those suffering from the lengthy affliction could receive assistance and support through the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, according to a Tuesday report from Insider.

“Many Americans who seemingly recover from the virus still face lingering challenges like breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain, and fatigue,” Biden said in remarks from the White House Rose Garden. “These conditions can sometimes rise to the level of a disability.”

He added, “So, we’re bringing agencies together to make sure Americans with long COVID, who have a disability, have access to the rights and resources that are due under the disability law, which includes accommodations and services in the workplace, in school, and our healthcare system so … they can live their lives in dignity and get the support they need as they continue to navigate these challenges.”

His remarks came in a speech commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In Monday guidance, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice said that not everyone who suffers from long COVID would qualify for disability.

“An individualized assessment is necessary to determine whether a person’s long COVID condition or any of its symptoms substantially limits major life activity,” the organizations said in joint guidance.

In June, FAIR Health released research revealing that a quarter of people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 sought care for new or continuing medical problems for at least 30 days after being diagnosed with the virus.







