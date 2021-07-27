https://hannity.com/media-room/report-al-sharpton-still-owes-1-million-in-debt-from-2004-failed-presidential-campaign/

TRUMP STRIKES BACK: President Trump Slams Sharpton, Cummings; Says Baltimore Tired of ‘Same Old Bull’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.29.19

President Trump doubled-down on his fierce criticism of Al Sharpton and Rep. Elijah Cummings Monday; saying people are “tired of listening to the same old Bull.”

“Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!” tweeted the President.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1155792447429054465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1155792447429054465&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redstate.com%2Fbrandon_morse%2F2019%2F07%2F29%2Ftrump-begins-dismantling-al-sharpton-sharpton-makes-show-heading-baltimore%2F

President Trump called-out Bernie Sanders and the mainstream media Monday; saying the Democratic Socialist should be labeled “a racist” after referring to Baltimore as a “third world country.”

“Crazy Bernie Sanders recently equated the City of Baltimore to a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY! Based on that statement, I assume that Bernie must now be labeled a Racist, just as a Republican would if he used that term and standard!” Trump tweeted.

“The fact is, Baltimore can be brought back, maybe even to new heights of success and glory, but not with King Elijah and that crew. When the leaders of Baltimore want to see the City rise again, I am in a very beautiful oval shaped office waiting for your call!” he added.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1155822023245012992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Ftrump-says-crazy-bernie-sanders-should-also-be-labeled-a-racist-for-calling-baltimore-a-third-world-country

The President is referring to comments Sanders made in 2015.

“Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you’re in a wealthy nation,” Sanders said during a visit to the city’s West Baltimore section in 2015, the Baltimore Sun reported. “You would think that you were in a Third World country.”

“We’re talking about a community in which there are hundreds of buildings that are uninhabitable,” he added

