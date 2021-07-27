https://hannity.com/media-room/report-al-sharpton-still-owes-1-million-in-debt-from-2004-failed-presidential-campaign/
TRUMP STRIKES BACK: President Trump Slams Sharpton, Cummings; Says Baltimore Tired of ‘Same Old Bull’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.29.19
President Trump doubled-down on his fierce criticism of Al Sharpton and Rep. Elijah Cummings Monday; saying people are “tired of listening to the same old Bull.”
“Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!” tweeted the President.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1155792447429054465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1155792447429054465&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redstate.com%2Fbrandon_morse%2F2019%2F07%2F29%2Ftrump-begins-dismantling-al-sharpton-sharpton-makes-show-heading-baltimore%2F
President Trump called-out Bernie Sanders and the mainstream media Monday; saying the Democratic Socialist should be labeled “a racist” after referring to Baltimore as a “third world country.”
“Crazy Bernie Sanders recently equated the City of Baltimore to a THIRD WORLD COUNTRY! Based on that statement, I assume that Bernie must now be labeled a Racist, just as a Republican would if he used that term and standard!” Trump tweeted.
“The fact is, Baltimore can be brought back, maybe even to new heights of success and glory, but not with King Elijah and that crew. When the leaders of Baltimore want to see the City rise again, I am in a very beautiful oval shaped office waiting for your call!” he added.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1155822023245012992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Ftrump-says-crazy-bernie-sanders-should-also-be-labeled-a-racist-for-calling-baltimore-a-third-world-country
The President is referring to comments Sanders made in 2015.
“Anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you’re in a wealthy nation,” Sanders said during a visit to the city’s West Baltimore section in 2015, the Baltimore Sun reported. “You would think that you were in a Third World country.”
“We’re talking about a community in which there are hundreds of buildings that are uninhabitable,” he added
WATCH: Al Sharpton Says America Should Stop Funding The Jefferson Memorial
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.16.17
Speaking with Charlier Rose on Tuesday, Reverend Al Sharpton stated his belief that the public should no longer fund the Jefferson Memorial located in Washington D.C. due to the fact that the second president was a slave owner.
Sharpton made his comment after Rose asked if he believed that the Jefferson Memorial should be removed.
“I think that people need to understand when people that were in enslaved and robbed of even the right to marry — and had forced sex with their slave masters — this is personal to us,” Sharpton said. “My great grandfather was a slave in South Carolina—owned by the family, ended up, Strom Thurmond was one of them, a newspaper discovered—so this is personal. This is not some kind of removed discussion for us. Our families were victims of this.”
“When you look at the fact that public monuments are supported by public funds, you’re asking me to subsidize the insult to my family,” Sharpton added.
“Then I repeat: Thomas Jefferson had slaves,” Rose pressed.
“And I repeat that the public should not be paying to uphold somebody who has had that kind of background,” Sharpton repeated.
Check out the full exchange above!