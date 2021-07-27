http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ru3BoGTfz6w/

Hunter Biden is reportedly launching his art career from a 3,000 square foot, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in Malibu, California.

The house was reportedly worth $3.34 million in 2019 or $20,000 per month in rent.

“The house is crawling with Secret Service agents. One neighbor tells us, someone from the Secret Service approached him a few days back and asked if he’d be willing to rent out his house to them for a year. He politely declined,” TMZ reported Tuesday.

Hunter recently struck a deal with art dealer Georges Bergès to sell his art to “anonymous” investors for up to $500,000.

Bergès has strong connections with China, which, incidentally, occurred around the time when President Joe Biden’s son consummated deals with Chinese officials and made tens of thousands of dollars per month serving on the board of Burisma in 2014.

“My plan is to be the lead guy in China; the lead collector and art dealer discovering and nurturing talent from that region,” Bergès stated in 2015. “I plan to find and discover and bring to the rest of the world those I consider China’s next generation of modern artists.”

Bergès also claimed in 2014 that he travels to Communist China “three or four times a year” and that, at the time, he had a “solid group of about 25 collectors, most of them overseas.” Bergès connections to Communist China are concerning because of Hunter’s past work during his father’s term as vice president — making deals with Chinese officials and cashing in tens of thousands of dollars per month serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian oligarch-owned oil and gas company, despite having no experience in the energy sector. Joe Biden later flaunted about threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine unless officials fired the prosecutor conducting a corruption investigation into Burisma. But instead of making the transactions more transparent and open, the Biden administration is hoping to strike a deal to make buyers of Hunter Biden’s artwork, which is expected to sell for up to half a million dollars, anonymous. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday labeled Hunter’s meeting with potential “anonymous” art buyers “reasonable.” Breitbart News senior contributor and Profiles in Corruption author Peter Schweizer, however, told Breitbart News the “anonymous” proposal as an utterly “absurd” solution. “The only way to address these issues is with greater transparency–not less,” Schweizer stated. “Their proposed solution is greater secrecy, not transparency. And they are essentially saying ‘Trust Us.’ Joe and Hunter Biden’s track record on such matters gives us no reason to trust them.”

