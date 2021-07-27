https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-jim-jordan-and-jim-banks-slam-jan-6-committee-for-not-wanting-to-get-to-the-truth?utm_campaign=64469



Speaking on Tuesday morning, the first day of the first January 6 hearing on the attack of the Capitol building, two Representatives nixed from the select committee questioned why Pelosi won’t answer “fundamental questions” surrounding events on that date.

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, addressed this very question during his speech Tuesday morning.

“Why don’t the Democrats want to get to the truth? Why don’t they want to answer the fundamental question, which is why wasn’t there a better security posture on that day?” Jordan asked.

“Let me just read from the news account from February of this year, ‘Pelosi’s office had previously impressed upon the Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving that the National Guard was to remain off Capitol grounds. Irving told House administration discussions centered around the ‘optics.”’ Jordan continued.

Jordan questioned why the Democrats were “so concerned about the optics? Or were they so concerned about how it would look?”

“Because what happened last summer,” Jordan explained. “It’s all driven by what happened last summer, where Democrats normalized anarchy, normalized political violence, raised bail money for the very rioters and looters who destroyed small businesses, attacked innocent civilians, and maybe most importantly, attacked police officers.”

“When you spend a year talking about defunding the police and actually defund the police, it’s kind of hard to have more police here on January 6, like they should have done,” he added.

“That’s why this thing is turned in to such a political charade. The police officers who will testify today and frankly, all Capitol Hill police officers deserved to have more help that day. But the Democrats couldn’t do it because of the political position they had taken all throughout last year,” Jordan continued. “That’s the fundamental question that won’t be answered. That’s why Republicans aren’t serving on this committee.”

Representative Jim Banks of Indiana called once again to have the head of the Capitol Police Union to sit on this select committee to offer information regarding the fact that the department was ill-prepared for the day.

“Today we will hear tragic stories by Capitol Police officers, tragic events that should have never happened at this Capitol building on January 6, tragic events that happened on speaker Nancy Pelosi’s watch,” said Banks.

Banks goes on to say that select committee members have been “cherry picked” by Nancy Pelosi so that “only members who will stick to her talking points are allowed to serve on this committee.”

“If this is truly a fact finding mission to make sure that January 6 never happens again, this isn’t what that looks like,” said Banks.

He brought up a call to action he has made before, to bring the head of the Capitol Police Union before this committee, who said that the department was underprepared for January 6 despite intelligence reports stating that something would happen that day.

“As the Senate investigation reported, by partisan report, already identified there was a systemic breakdown of security, a lack of leadership at the very top of the United States Capitol Police here report and who Nancy Pelosi is ultimately responsible for that lack of leadership. That’s where this committee should go if it’s serious about making sure that something like this never happens again,” Banks said.





