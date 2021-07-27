Congressional Republicans accused the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of choosing “politics, not science” after officials recommended Tuesday that fully vaccinated individuals wear personal protective masks in certain indoor situations.

“The new CDC mask guidance is the final political nail into the credibility coffin of public health,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw tweeted Tuesday.

The new CDC mask guidance is the final political nail into the credibility coffin of public health. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 27, 2021

“Hell no. This is politics, not science,” echoed Sen. Ted Cruz.

CDC RECOMMENDS UNIVERSAL MASKING IN SCHOOLS

The new recommendations — which include universal masking in schools regardless of the vaccination status of staff, teachers, and students ages 12 to 18 — was “not something [the CDC] took lightly,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday during a call with reporters.

“This pandemic continues to pose a serious threat to the health of all Americans,” she said. “Today, we have new science related to the delta variant that requires us to update the guidance regarding what you can do when you are fully vaccinated.”

“In recent days, I have seen new scientific data from sequenced outbreak investigations showing that the delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19,” Walensky added in the call. “Information on the delta variant from several states and other countries indicate that in rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others.”

“This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations,” she also said.

The CDC also recommended unvaccinated individuals to get one of the readily available vaccinations.

“Unvaccinated individuals should get vaccinated and continue masking until they are fully vaccinated,” Walensky continued. “With the delta variant, this is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among unvaccinated people.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“This moment, and most importantly, the associated illness, suffering, and death could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country,” she said.

The delta variant coronavirus is continuing to spread across the United States, now making up more than 80% of all new cases. Most adults in the country are vaccinated, though well under President Joe Biden’s “70% by July 4” goal.