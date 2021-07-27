https://thescoop.us/rino-rep-adam-kinzinger-gives-oscar-worthy-performance-goes-from-laughing-to-crying-during-jan-6-select-committee-hearing/

During the Commission’s first hearing on Jan. 6, Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger cried giving quite the political theater.

Kinzinger was appointed to the panel by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday after Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana were removed, and he got caught up as he explained why he accepted.

Trending: Rand Paul Keeps Promise — Delivers Criminal Referral On Dr. Fauci To Top Biden Cabinet Member

Kinzinger started, halting periodically as he appeared to cry, “I never expected today to be quite as emotional for me as it has been. I have talked to a number of you and gotten to know you.”

Kinzinger gets called out

Completing this poll entitles you to TheScoop.us updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime with a single click. Here’s our Privacy Policy.

Catalin Lauf, a candidate for U.S. Congress wrote, “Adam Kinzinger crying about January 6th is nothing but political theater. Just like everything else in Washington, D.C.”

Adam Kinzinger crying about January 6th is nothing but political theater. Just like everything else in Washington, D.C. — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) July 27, 2021

“And the award for “shittiest cry scene” during the #Jan6thCommission goes to… (Dramatic pause) @AdamKinzinger,” Jonathan T. Gilliam wrote.

“Over the past 7 months that I’ve been in Congress, we have not had a SINGLE in-person Education & Labor Committee hearing. The Democrats & Adam Kinzinger have packed the committee room with lights, cameras & press just to go after President Trump. This is all a partisan stunt,” Congresswoman Mary Miller posted in response.

“Adam Kinzinger ugly-crying is not an argument,” Jack Posobiec wrote to Twitter.

Adam Kinzinger ugly-crying is not an argument — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 27, 2021

Newsmax host Benny Johnson called out Kinzinger in response to when protestors set fires near the Washington Monument.

Did Adam Kinzinger cry like a bitch when this happened? No. Of course not. The capitol city of the country he lives in can burn to the ground so long as the people burning it give him power. https://t.co/2BH94nop8f — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2021

“I think it’s important to tell you right now, though, you guys may individually feel a little broken because I’ll talk about the effects you have to deal with and you talked about the impact of that day. You guys won. You guys held. Democracies are not defined by our bad days. We’re defined by how we come back from bad days, how we take accountability for that.” Kinzinger continued.

Kinzinger went on to explain that the committee’s aim was not to be political, but to figure out what had occurred and prevent it from happening again.

“It is toxic and a disservice to the officers and their families, to the staff and employees of the Capitol complex and to the American people who deserve the truth and to those generations before us who went to war to defend self-governance,” Kinzinger said of those who believed that the committee was just another political fight.

Kinzinger ended by pointing out that some opponents objected to the Capitol riot being investigated despite the fact that there was no bipartisan panel looking into the nationwide rioting that lasted throughout the summer of 2020.

“I was called on to serve during the summer riots as an Air National Guardsman. I condemn those riots and the destruction of property that resulted, but not once did I ever feel that the future of self-governance was threatened like I did on January 6th. There is a difference between breaking the law and rejecting the rule of law. Between a crime — even grave crimes — and a coup,” Kinzinger continued.

NOW – Rep. Adam Kinzinger goes from laughing to crying in seconds during the “January 6 Select Committee” hearing.pic.twitter.com/KGIu3cH8hr — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 27, 2021

_______________________________________________

Download ‘The Scoop TV’ video streaming app, the Conservative Alternative to Netflix!

Share Your Thoughts

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. If a comment is spam, instead of replying to it please hover over that comment, click the ∨ icon, and mark it as spam. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

More articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

