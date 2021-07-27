https://www.dailywire.com/news/sarah-huckabee-sanders-the-trump-vaccine-works-and-is-saving-lives

Republican Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders is crediting the COVID-19 vaccines developed under former President Donald Trump for saving lives in the U.S., and making a public case for more people to consider them.

Sanders, the former White House press secretary, wrote in an op-ed that she took her time deciding whether to get vaccinated, in part, because she had to sort through the “misinformation thrown at me by politicians and the media during the pandemic.”

What I found was simple: Dr. Fauci and the “because science says so” crowd of arrogant, condescending politicians and bureaucrats were wrong about more than their mandates and shutdowns that have inflicted incalculable harm on our people and economy. They also misjudged the Trump vaccine plan, which rolled out just as safely, quickly, and effectively as the Trump administration promised. When the Trump administration initiated Operation Warp Speed in May 2020, the president stated that a vaccine would become available by December of that year at the very latest. From the moment he made his announcement, the “expert” class tried to undermine those statements with baseless fear-mongering.

Sanders said it isn’t her place to tell people whether to take the vaccine. “But I also know that, like many others I’ve spoken with on the campaign trail, they are actively seeking information to help them make the decision that is right for them.”

“Recent data demonstrates that those Arkansans who are not vaccinated are at significantly greater risk for serious illness from covid. In fact, 98 percent of covid patients currently hospitalized in our state and 99 percent of recent covid deaths were people who were not vaccinated. It’s clear that the Trump vaccine works and is saving lives,” wrote Sanders.

“The benefits of getting vaccinated extend beyond protection from covid. Many of our hospitals are now dangerously close to maximum capacity due to rising covid cases. Our heroic doctors and nurses who have stood on the front lines of the pandemic need the ability to treat patients with other serious illnesses and emergencies as well,” she added.

She concluded: “So to anyone still considering the merits of vaccination, I leave you with this encouragement: Pray about it, discuss it with your family and your doctor. Filter out the noise and fear-mongering and condescension, and make the best, most informed decision you can that helps your family, community, and our great state be its very best.”

The remarks come amid low vaccination rates in Arkansas and the spread of the delta variant, which accounts for roughly 83% of sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States.

According to data from the CDC, the Delta variant, first detected in India, has been largely responsible for the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Arkansas has the highest 7-day average of new cases since early February; the 7-day average for hospitalizations is similar. For deaths, the average is where it was at the end of March.

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) told CNN host Jake Tapper Sunday that many people have held out because they want more information, while others have just put it off.

