https://www.dailywire.com/news/saudi-arabia-threatens-3-year-travel-ban-for-citizens-visiting-certain-countries-report

Saudi Arabia is threatening a travel ban of three years for people who visit countries that are on a “red list,” per a report.

As reported by Reuters, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will be placing a three-year travel ban on people who go to countries that are part of its “red list” as part of its alleged attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus and other variants.

“It cited an unnamed interior ministry official as saying some Saudi citizens, who in May were allowed to travel abroad without prior permission from authorities for the first time since March 2020, had violated travel regulations,” the outlet noted.

“Anyone who is proven to be involved will be subject to legal accountability and heavy penalties upon their return, and will be banned from travel for three years,” the official said.

The kingdom has reportedly prohibited “travel to or transit at a number of countries including Afghanistan, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Lebanon, Pakistan, South Africa, Turkey, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates,” per the outlet.

“The Ministry of Interior stresses that citizens are still banned from travelling directly or via another country to these states or any other that has yet to control the pandemic or where the new strains have spread,” the official said.

Travel restrictions have been a heavy topic in the United States over the past week as the Biden administration recently announced that the U.S. would be extending its travel restrictions to several countries and prolonging its land closures between Mexico and Canada.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), travelers are prevented from coming into the United States from several countries except for certain exceptions. The countries include China, Iran, European Schengen area, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, and India.

As reported by The Hill, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, “We will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point for a few reasons. The more transmissible delta variant is spreading both here and around the world.”

“Driven by the delta variant, cases are rising here at home particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely to continue in the weeks ahead,” she said.

“The CDC just advised Americans against travel to the United Kingdom this past Monday given the surge in cases. They will evaluate and make recommendations based on health data,” Psaki added.

As The Daily Wire reported, the move came after European countries have taken somewhat opposite action.

As USA Today reported last month, “The European Union on Friday added the U.S. to a list of countries for which travel restrictions should gradually be lifted. The list applies to all American tourists, vaccinated or not, for nonessential travel.”

As The Daily Wire reported, last week the United States announced that land border closures between the U.S. and Mexico and the U.S. and Canada will be extended, barring non-essential travel while officials continue to weigh options.

As reported by USA Today, “U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada will remain closed through Aug. 21, according to documents to be published in the Federal Register. The previous U.S. border restrictions were set to end Thursday.”

“Restrictions on entry into the U.S. by land and ferry travel are extended until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 21, according to the notices,” the outlet added.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

