https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/schumer-asks-biden-to-flick-his-pen-and-cancel-50000-in-student-debt/

‘Because of racial inequality’

Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Ayanna Pressley held a press conference Tuesday to call on Biden to extend the student loan payment pause and to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt.

“We are also continuing to call on President Biden to use his existing legal authority to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt,” continued Schumer. “This pause has actually shown how important canceling student debt is to borrowers and to our economy… ten times over, canceling $50,000 in debt would be even more important and helpful to these folks who are borrowers, to get the economy going, and to deal with the racial inequality which student debt has exacerbated.”

“All President Biden has to do is flick his pen and sign it. Make America a happier, better, more prosperous place. We’re going to keep fighting until this happens.”