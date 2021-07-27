https://humanevents.com/2021/07/27/sean-hannity-rips-fauci-a-new-one-attacks-new-mask-mandates/

In an episode of Hannity Monday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted Dr. Fauci’s declaration that a new mask mandate is under consideration.

“Two months ago, it was Joe Biden who proudly declared a policy of ‘vax or mask,’” Hannity said. “Well, now the CDC is considering a revised new, new, new policy of vaccination and a mask. How many more mixed messages will the American people be given? One mask, two masks, no mask, some mask, mask indoors and mask outdoors and maybe mask in perpetuity and now it is never mind what we said before?”

“And remember,” he continued, “according to democrats, the media mob and the great flip-flop Dr. Anthony Fauci, well, life is supposed to return to normal for vaccinated Americans. That’s what they told us.”

As previously reported by Human Events News, federal health officials are considering changing the guidelines on mask-wearing for vaccinated people, again, according to Dr. Fauci.

“This is under active consideration,” Fauci said in a CNN appearance. “If we don’t vaccinate people, the model is going to predict that we’re going to be in trouble as we continue to get more and more cases.”

“How is this following the science everyone was supposed to follow?” Hannity questioned. “Are we supposed to ignore the science?”

He said that the “mask obsessed left in America is not following the science.”

“They are panicking, failing, flipping and flopping daily,” he continued.

“Yes it’s deadly. We can read the numbers and it can kill you. I do believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination but I am not your doctor. I’m not going to give you or anybody medical advice and frankly, like many Americans, I’m fed up with the ever-changing policies and advice, it’s like the gang that can’t shoot straight, so yes, take this seriously,” he said.

“Do your own extensive research. Talk to actual medical professionals you trust. Talk to your own doctor or doctors, look at the data, factoring your unique medical history, your current medical condition, make your own decision in consultation with your doctors but if the media mob continues to panic and downplay the efficacy of vaccines with mask mandates and lockdowns, the trust will be eroded even further and perhaps even shattered forever,” he added.





