Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman said late Wednesday morning that a bipartisan group of negotiators has reached an agreement on what he called the “major issues” of the close to $1 trillion infrastructure package that has been stuck in the Senate negotiation phase for the past several weeks.

Earlier this morning, Republican infrastructure negotiators met with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Meanwhile, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says a procedural vote to file cloture on the motion to proceed with the infrastructure bill could come as early as this evening.

This story is developing …

