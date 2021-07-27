https://www.dailywire.com/news/simone-biles-out-of-gymnastics-team-final-in-tokyo

Widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles entered the Tokyo Olympics with nearly unprecedented levels of hype.

Early Tuesday morning, Biles pulled out of the women’s gymnastics finals after an awkward vault attempt and taking a big step backward on her landing. She scored a 13.766 on the attempt and was seen walking off of the floor with trainers with an apparent injury.

Biles returned to the floor, as she was scheduled to compete on the uneven bars. Shortly after, it was announced that she had withdrawn from the event and replaced by Jordan Chiles.

The NBC broadcast team said that Biles was not injured, instead dealing with a “mental issue,” but a statement from U.S.A Gymnastics stated it was in fact a “medical issue.”

“Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” U.S.A. Gymnastics said in a statement. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

It’s unclear whether Biles will be able to participate in her upcoming individual events.

Biles entered the Olympics with as much hype as any Olympic athlete. She has an opportunity to win five gold medals in Tokyo, which would be the most gold medals at a single Games for an American female Olympian.

On Sunday, the U.S. gymnastics team got off to a surprisingly slow start. Biles struggled as the team finished second behind the Russian team in qualifying. It’s the first time the Americans have failed to finish first in team standings since the 2010 world championships.

“This was not the finals,” U.S. high-performance director Tom Forster said. “This was getting into the finals. So this might be a great awakening for us and we’ll take advantage of it.”

Biles admitted to having “the weight of the world” on her shoulders after her difficult day during U.S. qualifying.

“It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” Biles wrote on Instagram. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They mean the world to me.”

The U.S. team settled for a silver medal, with Russia taking home the gold and Great Britain the bronze medal.

