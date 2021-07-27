https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/564976-simone-biles-withdrawn-from-olympics-due-to-injury

Gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from the U.S. women’s Olympic team final due to a “medical issue,” USA Gymnastics announced on Tuesday.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” USA Gymnastics tweeted.

“Thinking of you, Simone!” the national governing body added.

Official statement: “Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.” Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021

NBC reported that Biles’s coach said her withdrawal was due to mental health and not a physical injury, according to The Athletic.

Biles was seen after a performance on the vault speaking with her trainer and then walking back into the arena in sweatpants when it was announced she was withdrawing, ABC’s “Good Morning America” reported.

BREAKING: Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles withdraws from team finals at #Tokyo2020. @arobach reports live from Tokyo. https://t.co/IzCU5gNifv pic.twitter.com/RPxgqMTa31 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 27, 2021

Biles, who won five gold medals at the 2016 Olympics, is widely considered one of the best gymnasts in the world.

Individual competitions for gymnastics at the Olympics will begin on Thursday.

