DEVELOPING: 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Delayed At Least One Year Over Coronavirus Outbreak
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.24.20
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics set to take place this summer will be delayed at least one year to slow the spread of the deadly Coronavirus; marking the first postponement in modern history.
“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” a joint statement from the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said.
“We have agreed that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held by the summer of 2021 at the latest,” said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
More than 500,000 visitors are scheduled to attend the international competition from over 100 countries.
BACKLASH BUILDS: American Olympic Athlete Under Fire for Shunning US Flag During National Anthem
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.29.21
A potential Olympian faced a growing backlash on social media Monday after the athlete turned-her-back on the American flag during the performance of the National Anthem at a track and field competition.
“Why does the Left hate America? Sure, we have our faults, but no nation in the history of the world has liberated more people from captivity, has lifted more out of poverty, has bled more for freedom, or has blessed more w/ abundance. God bless America,” posted Sen. Ted Cruz on Twitter.
“Thank you! I never said I hated this country! People try to put words in my mouth but they can’t. That’s why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE,” fired-back the athlete.
Thank you! I never said I hated this country! People try to put words in my mouth but they can’t. That’s why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE. ✊🏾 https://t.co/fbKB5d9H2I
— Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) June 28, 2021
