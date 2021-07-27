https://hannity.com/media-room/simone-speaks-biles-explains-why-she-abruptly-exited-olympic-competition-in-tokyo/

DEVELOPING: 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Delayed At Least One Year Over Coronavirus Outbreak

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.24.20

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics set to take place this summer will be delayed at least one year to slow the spread of the deadly Coronavirus; marking the first postponement in modern history.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” a joint statement from the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said.

“We have agreed that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held by the summer of 2021 at the latest,” said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

More than 500,000 visitors are scheduled to attend the international competition from over 100 countries.

Source: NY Post