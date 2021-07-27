https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/27/siren-new-poll-says-gov-newsom-is-in-serious-trouble-in-the-recall-election/
Get the popcorn. . .
A new poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies has found that “likely California voters now almost evenly split on Newsom recall”:
Likely California voters now almost evenly split on Newsom recall, poll finds https://t.co/yyQCR68Rw7
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 27, 2021
Tick-tock, governor!
Shock LAT headline of the day: “Californians who say they expect to vote in the September recall election are almost evenly divided over whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office” https://t.co/ytSQwJ3Y0w
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 27, 2021
Details here:
New California Governor Recall poll shows an interesting divergence between Likely Voters and Registered Voters.
Likely Voters:
47% yes on recall
50% no on recall
Registered Voters:
36% yes on recall
51% no on recallhttps://t.co/QiaYdcIPzK
— Ryan Matsumoto (@ryanmatsumoto1) July 27, 2021
Keep it up, GOP:
Among all potential voters, “no” on recall up by 15 points. Among likeliest voters it’s a 3-point margin. Dem voters not as engaged as Rs, which has been the scenario where both sides imagine the recall succeeding https://t.co/bRqFjKd4aF
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 27, 2021
And conservative talk show host Larry Elder is in the lead to replace Newsom if the recall suceedes:
#CAGOV recall ballot: Elder 18, Faulconer 10, Cox 10, Jenner 3. https://t.co/ytSQwJ3Y0w
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 27, 2021
But 40% are undecided:
LA Times/Berkeley IGS Poll (Likely Voters) on Gavin Newsom recall:
Yes on recall? 47%
No on recall? 50%
Replacement candidates:
40% ¯_(ツ)_/¯
18% Larry Elder
10% Kevin Faulconer
10% John Cox
5% Kevin Kiley
3% Caitlyn Jenner
3% Kevin Paffrathhttps://t.co/UTMVNcGYh9 pic.twitter.com/QACziurUq2
— Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 27, 2021
***