Get the popcorn. . .

A new poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies has found that “likely California voters now almost evenly split on Newsom recall”:

Likely California voters now almost evenly split on Newsom recall, poll finds https://t.co/yyQCR68Rw7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 27, 2021

Tick-tock, governor!

Shock LAT headline of the day: “Californians who say they expect to vote in the September recall election are almost evenly divided over whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office” https://t.co/ytSQwJ3Y0w — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 27, 2021

Details here:

New California Governor Recall poll shows an interesting divergence between Likely Voters and Registered Voters. Likely Voters:

47% yes on recall

50% no on recall Registered Voters:

36% yes on recall

51% no on recallhttps://t.co/QiaYdcIPzK — Ryan Matsumoto (@ryanmatsumoto1) July 27, 2021

Keep it up, GOP:

Among all potential voters, “no” on recall up by 15 points. Among likeliest voters it’s a 3-point margin. Dem voters not as engaged as Rs, which has been the scenario where both sides imagine the recall succeeding https://t.co/bRqFjKd4aF — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 27, 2021

And conservative talk show host Larry Elder is in the lead to replace Newsom if the recall suceedes:

But 40% are undecided:

LA Times/Berkeley IGS Poll (Likely Voters) on Gavin Newsom recall: Yes on recall? 47%

No on recall? 50% Replacement candidates:

40% ¯_(ツ)_/¯

18% Larry Elder

10% Kevin Faulconer

10% John Cox

5% Kevin Kiley

3% Caitlyn Jenner

3% Kevin Paffrathhttps://t.co/UTMVNcGYh9 pic.twitter.com/QACziurUq2 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 27, 2021

***

