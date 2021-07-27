https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/27/siren-new-poll-says-gov-newsom-is-in-serious-trouble-in-the-recall-election/

Get the popcorn. . .

A new poll from UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies has found that “likely California voters now almost evenly split on Newsom recall”:

Tick-tock, governor!

Details here:

Keep it up, GOP:

And conservative talk show host Larry Elder is in the lead to replace Newsom if the recall suceedes:

But 40% are undecided:

***

