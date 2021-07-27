https://www.theblaze.com/ashton-kutcher-mila-kunis-reveal-they-don-t-bathe-themselves-of-their-kids-much

Apparently there is not much bathing that goes on in one celebrity couple’s household.

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis discussed the topic of bathing while on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, according to CNN.

The outlet reported that Shepard told co-host Monica Padman that utilizing soap daily rids an individual’s body of natural oils, and the celebrity couple concurred, saying that they just cleanse vitals each day.

CNN reported that “Kutcher said he does wash his ‘armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever,’ and has a tendency to ‘throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out.'”

The outlet noted that Kunis remarked that she washes her face twice daily.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child so I didn’t shower very much anyway,” Kunis said, according to CNN.

The couple has two children ages 6 and 4-years-old. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Kutcher said. “Otherwise, there’s no point.”

Of course, social media users had something to say about this dearth of bathing in the family’s household.

“That 70’s Smell,” one person tweeted, in a reference to “That ’70s Show,” a television sitcom in which Kutcher and Kunis both previously acted.

“We were poor and probably would’ve saved on the water bill if we had skipped a few, but I’m so glad my mother didn’t allow us to skip a bath. Every night we had to submerge and cleanse. Who raised y’all?!” another tweet stated.

“Seriously, who are these people who don’t freaking bathe? It’s gross & disgusting,” another tweet declared.

“It’s so strange. Just this morning at breakfast I was wondering what their shower routine was like,” someone posted.

Another tweet, which included an image of a cartoon character apparently getting a waft of something smelly, included the comment: “ashton kutcher and mila kunis’ uber driver takin em to the olive garden.”

“Bathing is cultural. y’all freaking out are just prejudice against different cultures or beliefs and it shows,” another tweet said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

