On CNN this week, the much-sainted but not-always-honest Dr. Anthony Fauci stated the Biden administration is considering national recommendations that would encourage local governments to force fully vaccinated individuals to go back to wearing masks in public.

“You know, Jake, this is under active consideration,” Fauci told Jake Tapper . “If you’re asking, am I part of the discussion? Yes, I am.”

According to Fauci, local governments should be allowed to tell people, “Even if you are vaccinated, you should wear a mask.”

No, no, no.

We believe in science. Therefore, we believe the vaccinated should not have to pretend vaccination doesn’t work — to live under the performative restrictions of public health theater, just to appease the insufferable mask-scolds among us and allay their pandemic-era superstitions.

If you fear the coronavirus and don’t believe in vaccination, feel free to lock yourself down. Nothing is stopping you.

The United States has already been through more than a year of largely ineffective lockdowns and mask mandates. At no point have differences in state and local mask-wearing shown up appreciably in the statistics for COVID-19 deaths.

Several positive developments have mitigated the risks associated with coronavirus, and at the same time, it is evident further lockdowns are unsustainable.

The good news is that, at this point, a large majority of the U.S. population has either been vaccinated against coronavirus infection or enjoys what appears to be a long-lasting natural immunity from having already survived an infection.

Also, fortunately, and people tend to overlook this, COVID-19 is no longer as deadly as last year. Nothing is perfect, but the medical profession has dramatically improved its understanding of treating the symptoms in acute cases, so mortality rates have plummeted.

Yes, there are gaps in vaccination. These must be addressed, but they are also not insurmountable.

For children under 12 years old, all available data point to the virus and its transmission being extremely low risk. A year of in-person private and Catholic schooling has made this evident.

Although no one feels much sympathy for adults who choose not to get vaccinated, their foolishness raises the real case that deserves attention: those who are unable to receive the vaccination or for whom vaccination will be ineffective due to medical reasons.

These are the cases — not for everyone, but for those at risk in this fashion — that continued isolation and social distancing might make sense. Fortunately, there is nothing stopping individuals in this situation from self-isolating until a combination of vaccination and infection brings about a higher level of societal immunity.

They will probably have to live voluntarily under a separate set of rules, at least for the short run. For example, they probably should avoid situations in which a mere mask is all that stands between them and a potentially grave illness. They probably should not be flying planes or riding public transportation or crowding into stores or participating in protests.

Instead of trying (and almost certainly failing) to make the public go back into the prison of lockdowns, health authorities should identify the rare, special cases who face that predicament and provide them with appropriate help.

The wrong approach, which would benefit no one, would needlessly lock down or mask up the fully vaccinated and already immunized majority.

The coronavirus has been unleashed upon the world. It will be here forever.

But Fauci’s time is past. It is time to let go.