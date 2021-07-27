https://independentchronicle.com/dem-accused-faking-racist-post-to-expose-alleged-white-supremacists/?utm_source=iChron&utm_medium=report&utm_campaign=bongino

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) is accused by Twitter users of sharing a fake racist threat she claims was sent to her as proof of white supremacy violence.

“Missouri congresswoman (D) & BLM activist tweets out what she says are evidence of “white supremacist violence.” However, one of the screenshots shows it was typed on an unsubmitted form, raising the question if she or the person who gave her the screenshot wrote it themselves,” tweeted journalist Andy Ngo.

Missouri congresswoman (D) & BLM activist tweets out what she says are evidence of “white supremacist violence.” However, one of the screenshots shows it was typed on an unsubmitted form, raising the question if she or the person who gave her the screenshot wrote it themselves. https://t.co/6OHT1YIFPj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 25, 2021

Reactions to Bush’s screenshot of the alleged white supremacy violence were quick to point out the red asterisks remaining next to the various fields on the form indicated that it was typed up without being submitted when the screenshot was taken.

“Oh look, a form you filled out and didn’t click submit on. At least learn how the internet forms work before faking hate crimes against yourself,” replied Tim Young.

Oh look, a form you filled out and didn’t click submit on. At least learn how the internet forms work before faking hate crimes against yourself. 🤦‍♂️🤡 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 25, 2021

“At least use photoshop to erase the red asterisk, if you gonna lie, put some effort in it…” replied another.

at least use photoshop to erase the red asterisk, if you gonna lie, put some effort in it… — Narsh Kajke (@narshkajke) July 24, 2021

“She’s on her site typing these herself then screen shotting it LOL,” said another.

She’s on her site typing these herself then screen shotting it LOL — cameron (@510threadposter) July 24, 2021

“I sure hope they catch the person that screenshotted this unsubmitted form,” replied someone else.

I sure hope they catch the person that screenshotted this unsubmitted form — Lostsocks (@Lostsocks5) July 24, 2021

“If you keep crying wolf about this type of stuff, nobody will believe you when it actually happens,” said someone else.

Others likened Rep. Bush to Jussie Smollett, the disgraced actor caught faking a hate crime against himself by hiring two men to attack him in the streets of Chicago claiming he was in “MAGA Country.”

“Some people get caught red handed, others get caught red asterisked,” replied another.

Some people get caught red handed, others get caught red asterisked — Michael Gillis (@Mgillis29) July 25, 2021

“Did anyone here actually see what a submitted form looks like? She could have still faked it easily but all of you saying it’s ‘unsubmitted’ are just wrong,” said a user in defense of Rep. Bush.

Did anyone here actually see what a submitted form looks like? She could have still faked it easily but all of you saying it’s “unsubmitted” are just wrong pic.twitter.com/PV0pIlyQOH — stockphoto dachshund (@doggy_weiner) July 25, 2021

Rep. Bush received criticism last week for spending $70,000 on private security while touring the country advocating for defunding the police.

Federal Election Commission documents show during the past three months, Bush spent almost twice her first quarter security expenditures as she campaigned for the ‘defund the police’ movement, paying RS&T Security Consulting $54,120.92, and directing $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis, citing “security services” for the payments between April 15 and June 28.

